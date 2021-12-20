Red Bags
‘All I Want for Christmas Is A Roof’: St. Charles Parish school employees modify holiday song following Hurricane Ida

FILE - A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the roof of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Employees of the St. Charles Parish public school system are not letting the devastation of Hurricane Ida ruin their holiday spirit.

However, they are asking Santa Claus for some help in recovering from the storm.

St. Charles Parish was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.

The school system posted a video on social media of five employees performing a modified version of the popular Christmas song title and lyrics ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Roof.’

“Make my claim come true, All I want for Christmas is a roof,” - The employee’s version of the song expresses the challenges many in their community still face nearly four months after the storm.

The lyrics also mention bent fences, mangled trees, and the apparent impossible challenge of finding a roofer who will call you back, “I won’t even wish for snow, I’m just gonna keep on waiting right here next to my phone.”

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE IN THE VIDEO BELOW

DON’T SEE THE VIDEO? CLICK/TAP HERE TO WATCH

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

