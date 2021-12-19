Winter-like weather returns, for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday went according to forecast with a strong cold front moving through our area late in the afternoon. Our highs were in the upper 70s before the front, then quickly dropped about 20 degrees after the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 19 (WAFB)

We didn’t end up having any severe weather, but wind gusts got over 40 mph at one point. Now we look to dry out and cool down. Sunday will be dry, partly cloudy, and much cooler with highs only in the mid 50s.

This will start us on a cooling trend where highs will be in the 50s through Tuesday, and only warming to the low 60s Wednesday. As for rain chances next week, they are few and far between.

At this time, the only chance of rain will be on Monday, and it looks like generally light amounts expected. We look to be dry through the rest of the week through Christmas, which looks warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This means it won’t feel much like Christmas. The first day of winter, aka, the winter solstice is this Tuesday, marking the official beginning of winter.

