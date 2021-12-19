Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man dies from gunshot wound in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early morning shooting on North Ardenwood Drive in Baton Rouge has resulted in a man’s death.

Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives said they are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Tony Smith, 32, died on scene from gunshot injuries.

Motive and suspect remain unknown, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the...
Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) passes under pressure from Marshall defensive...
Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 19
Winter-like weather returns, for now
Interstate 10 will close in both directions at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for five hours...
I-10 closing for 5 hours Sunday at Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for utility line repairs