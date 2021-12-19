Man dies from gunshot wound in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early morning shooting on North Ardenwood Drive in Baton Rouge has resulted in a man’s death.

Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives said they are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Tony Smith, 32, died on scene from gunshot injuries.

Motive and suspect remain unknown, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.