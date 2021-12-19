Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin is a pivotal Democratic vote on passage of the president's top legislative priority.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s signature legislation.

Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has made clear he had reservations about the legislation and that now, after five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.”

The West Virginia senator cited a multitude of factors weighing on the economy and the potential harm he saw from pushing through the “mammoth” bill, such as persistent inflation, a growing debt and the latest threat from the omicron variant.

“When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now, I’ve always said this ... if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of vest Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” he said.

“I tried everything humanly possible. I can’t do it,” he said. “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.”

Last week, Biden all but acknowledged that negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package would likely push into the new year amid Manchin’s unyielding opposition. But the president had insisted that Manchin reiterated his support for a framework that the senator, the White House and other Democrats had agreed to for the flagship bill.

On Sunday, Manchin made clear those were Biden’s words, not his own.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 19
Winter-like weather returns, for now
Interstate 10 will close in both directions at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for five hours...
I-10 closing for 5 hours Sunday at Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for utility line repairs
This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food
Breakfast with Santa toy giveaway set for Dec. 21
Breakfast with Santa toy giveaway set for Dec. 21