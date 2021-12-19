Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says

The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the...
The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the Sixers could not field the NBA-minimum eight players, reports say.(Source: New Orleans Pelicans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans’ game scheduled for Sunday night (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed. The host 76ers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries that have ravaged their roster.

NBA rules require teams to suit up a minimum of eight players in order to play a game. The Sixers were left with just five available players Sunday morning, after Shake Milton and Andre Drummond joined Georges Niang on the COVID-19 list.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green were questionable to play with injuries. In addition to those players, Philadelphia was without Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Jaden Springer (concussion). Two other players under contract -- Paul Reed and Aaron Henry -- were in Las Vegas with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G League Winter Showcase.

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off Sunday in addition to the Pelicans-Sixers were Cleveland at Atlanta and Denver at Brooklyn. Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league’s health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel had also been added to the list.

The Cavaliers had five players enter protocols on Sunday, the team said. All five — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard — tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release that specific detail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) passes under pressure from Marshall defensive...
Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall
Eason’s 22 points help lead No. 19 LSU past La. Tech, 66-57
UAB defeats BYU in Independence Bowl
UAB upsets #13 BYU, wins Independence Bowl
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley