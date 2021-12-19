Red Bags
Non-profit leader tackles reducing post-holiday pet abandonment

Adding a family pet to your home for the holidays may seem like a great surprise, but pets need...
Adding a family pet to your home for the holidays may seem like a great surprise, but pets need to be part of the discussion with the whole family, according to Jillian Sergio, executive director of Companion Animal Alliance.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adding a family pet to your home for the holidays may seem like a great surprise, but pets need to be part of the discussion with the whole family, according to Jillian Sergio, executive director of Companion Animal Alliance.

“I think Christmas is a great time to add an addition to your household, I just think it’s something that everybody should be involved in. It’s a conversation to have with family and friends if you are looking to add a pet,” said Sergio.

Animal abandonment typically rises after the holidays when people realize that pets are a lot of work.

“Pets are a commitment. When you are adopting or purchasing a pet, you are adopting or purchasing them for their entire life,” said Sergio.

Because of that lifelong commitment, people need to be prepared for the cost of a pet.

“While they’re all cute as puppies, you have to think about when they grow older and what they need when they’re over the newness phase. Think about training, expenses, veterinary care, and just think about the life commitment,” said Sergio.

Cats are a great option for people who can’t provide the same amount of commitment a dog requires, according to Sergio.

“Cats are a little bit more low maintenance than dogs. They’re wonderful pets to add, but training is not as much of a factor, but you still have to consider vet care, food, and the normal annual cost of having a pet,” she added.

