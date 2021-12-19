Red Bags
No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley

LSU Women’s Basketball
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU women’s basketball team won its eighth straight game with a 77-51 victory over the Bradley Braves on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Tigers are now 9-1 on the season and have already matched last season’s win total.

Faustine Aifuwa helped lead the way for the Tigers, recording her first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Alexis Morris led the way with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from behind the arc. Jalin Cherry also added 12 points.

The Tigers will be on the road as they take on Clemson on Dec. 20 in the West Palm Beach Invitational at 4:45 p.m.

