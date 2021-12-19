Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans may have known him as a Saint, but those who knew Glenn Foster best say he was so much more.

“He was very good with assisting people, motivating people. He was a businessman. He had ambition,” said Glenn Foster’s parents.

In a public visitation, several paid their respects to Foster’s family. Many wore black and gold in his honor and shirts that read “Justice for Glenn”.

“It’s tragic to see the little girls and the circumstances that happened. It’s not fair, we don’t really have any answers,” said Jones Rodriguez.

“We’re going to demand and we’re going to ultimately have transparency and justice for this entire family. And for I think a country that is devastated by the events,” said Co-counsel, Diandra “Fu” Debrosse-Zimmermann.

December 5, police in Pickens County, Alabama said Foster led them on a high-speed chase and resisted arrest, then fought with another inmate whose socks he tried to steal.

The county coroner says Foster died the following day at a medical facility.

The co-counsel for the family says not only has the state failed to provide a death certificate or autopsy findings, but say an independent autopsy also shows he did not die from natural causes.

“There is some evidence that Mr. Foster was killed by an external force that prevented him from breathing… this community, this country can’t stand by while black and brown men are slaughtered. We ask that if you know the truth of the events that have led to Mr. Foster’s death, to listen to your conscience to do the right thing. And to come forward,” said Debrosse-Zimmermann.

The investigation into the circumstances of his death will continue. But those loved ones mourning his life are just beginning to grieve.

“Glenn and his family mean the world to me and we will not stop until we pursue the outcome that Glenn deserves,” said Jolie Bernard, family friend, and spokesperson.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations and special agents are investigating the death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Bonnet Carre Spillway reopens after closure for repairs
Adding a family pet to your home for the holidays may seem like a great surprise, but pets need...
Non-profit leader tackles reducing post-holiday pet abandonment
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on North Ardenwood Drive.
Man dies from gunshot wound in Baton Rouge
The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the...
Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) passes under pressure from Marshall defensive...
Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall