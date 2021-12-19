Red Bags
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-12

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist has died following injuries sustained during a traffic crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police traffic homicide detectives said they are investigating the deadly traffic crash that occurred between a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was driven by John Stafford III, 41, of Denham Springs.

According to the investigation, officials believe Stafford crashed into the rear end of the Toyota Tacoma while traveling in the west bound lane of I-12 around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

Authorities transported Stafford to a local hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

