LWC begins reconsidering pandemic benefits for some past applicants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents who lost their jobs during the pandemic, but were unable to receive unemployment benefits, may be contacted for possible benefits reconsideration.

Louisiana Workforce Commission said it will reach out to nearly 12,000 applicants who had previously applied for, and were disqualified from, receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to see if expanded eligibility provisions may apply to them. Claims must have been filed prior to April 29, 2021 for eligibility of possible reconsideration.

LWC will directly contact those individuals who could be up for benefits reconsideration through the agency’s HiRE website. Check the HiRE Message Center for guidance and next steps.

According to the state workforce commission, all submitted requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and submitting a request does not guarantee payment of benefits.

Officials stress that information submitted as part of this effort must be truthful and is under the penalty of perjury. Any intentional misrepresentation can be determined as fraud, and individuals found to have committed unemployment insurance fraud may be subject to criminal prosecution.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ended in Louisiana on July 31, 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.