Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) passes under pressure from Marshall defensive...
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) passes under pressure from Marshall defensive lineman Elijah Alston (58) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert)
By Brett Martel
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette senior quarterback Levi Lewis turned in one last memorable performance to help new Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux get off to a winning start.

Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night to end its season on a program-record 13-game winning streak.

“You always want to go out the right way,” Lewis said. “It being the last game of the season, we really wanted to win.”

The bowl game kicked off the Desormeaux era for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-1). Promoted from offensive coordinator, he took over after ULL won the Sun Belt Championship game under Billy Napier, who left after that to become the Florida Gators’ head coach.

“It’s kind of a little bit of an overwhelming feeling,” said Desormeaux, who also played quarterback for Louisiana-Lafayette. “I felt pressure to do a good job for our players because they deserved to win this game.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the...
Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says
Eason’s 22 points help lead No. 19 LSU past La. Tech, 66-57
UAB defeats BYU in Independence Bowl
UAB upsets #13 BYU, wins Independence Bowl
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley