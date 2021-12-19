I-10 closing for 5 hours Sunday at Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for utility line repairs

Red Bags
Interstate 10 will close in both directions at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for five hours Sunday (Dec. 19) for the repair of transmission lines damaged in a Dec. 14 helicopter crash.
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interstate 10 will close in both directions for approximately five hours Sunday afternoon (Dec. 19) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge, to allow utility crews to repair overhead transmission lines damaged in last Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash.

The Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will effect the closure, which is expected to run from noon to 5 p.m.

Eastbound I-10 traffic will be detoured to Airline Highway (U.S. Hwy. 61) south near Gramercy, then to I-310 North before re-entering I-10 East.

Westbound I-10 traffic will be detoured near LaPlace to I-310 South, to northbound Airline Highway, to U.S. 51 North before re-entering I-10 West.

The repair work by Entergy Louisiana was made necessary after a helicopter flying in foggy conditions clipped the power lines and crashed on the bridge Dec. 14. The accident killed the only person aboard the aircraft, pilot Joshua Hawley of Livingston Parish.

