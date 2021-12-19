Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.

More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., The News & Observer reported. No injuries were immediately reported.

QVC representatives reported that all employees safely evacuated the warehouse and were accounted for except for one who hadn’t contacted family yet, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans. Earlier Saturday, Evans had said all of the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for.

QVC representatives didn’t immediately respond to a message left through its website.

Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot (365,000-square-meter) facility appears to be destroyed. Crews from nearly 45 fire departments were still fighting the blaze more than 12 hours after it began.

“They’re working very hard to try to protect the remainder of that building,” Evans said. “Significant loss, but we’re very hopeful that it’s not a total loss and that they’ll be able to rebuild here.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Evans.

QVC tweeted a statement about the fire on Saturday, saying, “We are currently focused on our team. As we work to understand the full impact of this incident, including any impact to shipping and delivery, we’ll share further details.”

QVC. Inc. is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc.

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce posted a Facebook message that said up to 2,500 families would be affected by the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

Latest News

Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
No. 22 LSU wins eighth straight with victory over Bradley
Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina
FILE - Charli XCX poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS,...
‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron
UAB defeats BYU in Independence Bowl
UAB upsets #13 BYU, wins Independence Bowl