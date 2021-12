BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fathers on a Mission held its annual Father-Daughter dance to give families a fun night out on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Working dads, like Malcom Carter, said they’re thankful to spend even just a few moments with their little princesses before the busy holiday season.

