Eason’s 22 points help lead No. 19 LSU past La. Tech, 66-57

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - Tari Eason’s big second half helped lead No. 19 LSU past Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Bossier City, as the Tigers overcame an eight-point halftime deficit.

LSU (11-0) used a 10-3 to start the second half to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-31. Eason scored 22 points and was 8-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-5 from deep. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Darius Days added 14 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in the win. Xavier Pinson chipped in 10 points. All eight Tigers who played scored.

Louisiana Tech (8-3) was led by Kenneth Lofton Jr., who had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Amorie Archibald, who had 13 as well, and six boards.

The Tigers have one more game left, against Lipscomb on Wednesday, Dec. 22, before starting SEC play against Auburn on Dec. 29.

