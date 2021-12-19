Baton Rouge commemorates deployed, fallen soldiers with Wreaths Across America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To remember, to honor, and to teach — this is what Wreaths Across America represents.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, in Baton Rouge, Thomas Daigle is honoring his son who served with the U.S. Air Force for nearly a decade.

“My son is in the Air Force. He flies C-17s. It’s a big cargo plane. It’s a plane where you saw on tv, where they have the 900 people sitting on the floor. He flies on those,” explained Daigle.

His son, Cpt. Mark Daigle, grew up here in Baton Rouge. He started off in the Civil Air Patrol in Baton Rouge. Even after all of his time in the service, Thomas still worries about his son. Within the last year, Mark had to go to Afghanistan twice.

“It worried the dickens out of me while he was deployed not knowing, you know, where he is, what he’s doing. My son is very humble, and I asked him if he flew into Afghanistan, and the only thing admits that he’s flown in the area,” added Daigle.

Like the Daigles, several other families will not be together this holiday season, some because they are actively serving, and others because they’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s why many across the nation are laying down wreaths to remember the lives of the ones America has lost.

“Today, it’s not always popular to be patriotic, but it needs to be. Our nation needs to remember that we have people serving, and we have people that have given their lives for our freedom,” said Janet Broussard, who is president of the Louisiana Chapter 1 Blue Star Mothers.

For many family members like Thomas Daigle, he is patiently waiting for his son to return home.

