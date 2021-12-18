Ask the Expert
Two governor’s office staffers test positive for COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The following information is from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two members of the Governor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (Dec. 17), Governor John Bel Edwards’ office disclosed on Saturday (Dec. 18). A member of the Governor’s cabinet has also tested positive.

These staff members are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health. These vaccinated staff members are currently all doing well and the Governor’s office is following CDC guidance on contact tracing and testing. These people were close contacts of the Governor and he tested negative on Friday.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of vaccination, especially among staff who come in contact with him regularly. The Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC all strongly recommend that Louisianans get vaccinated or, if they are eligible, take booster doses.

