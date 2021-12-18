Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the bottom shirt, a New Miss product, sports a logo nearly identical to the university's ubiquitous Ole Miss brand, as photographed Nov. 9, 2021 in Jackson, Miss. The university objects to the trademark application filed by the person marketing the New Miss brand. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A photographer is trying to trademark a “New Miss” logo that’s nearly identical to the Ole Miss logo used by the University of Mississippi.

Suzi Altman has been selling New Miss merchandise for more than a year. She says she’s trying to raise money to preserve the legacy of James Meredith.

In 1962, Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi. Attorneys for the university are objecting to Altman’s trademark application.

They say it is “confusingly similar” to the Ole Miss logo. The 88-year-old Meredith wears both the Ole Miss and the New Miss logo in public appearances.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Judge Vanessa Harris
La. Supreme Court appoints first African American judge, Southern alum to replace Odinet in Lafayette City Court
Morning fog draping New Orleans caused delays for dozens of flights Saturday (Dec. 18) at Louis...
Morning fog causes dozens of flight delays Saturday at Armstrong New Orleans airport
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 18
Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Fallout continues for Lafayette judge that was caught on video using racist slur