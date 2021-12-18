Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with another round of fog and a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 18 (WAFB)

We’ll see the fog burn off mid-morning, then mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, a sharp cold front will move into our viewing area and yield a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms, some of which could become strong to severe.

The primary threat will be damaging winds along the front, but an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out.

The best chance of rain and storms will be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., then slowly drying out overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy, but significantly cooler, starting out in the upper 40s Sunday morning, then highs only in the upper 50s.

We look to remain in the 50s for highs through midweek, then we’ll have another warming trend late week. The only other rain chance at this time is Monday at 40%, then the rest of the forecast looks dry. Christmas will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

