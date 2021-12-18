St. Amant High community rallies around basketball players after bad accident

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The St. Amant High community is rallying around two of their own. After Colby and Jah’leel Ester got into a bad wreck Monday night on Highway 941 coming home from basketball practice.

“When I opened my eyes, I thought it was going to be way worse than it actually was,” said Colby Ester, a St. Amant High student.

The St. Amant basketball team will be without two starting players on the court for a while, after the two cousins got into a bad accident along with another one of their good friends.

“We were coming off the bridge, and he was going too fast around the curb, and he tried to turn and lost control of it,” said Colby.

Colby’s injuries are more serious than his cousin Jah’Leel’s.

He has a smashed finger, a dislocated shoulder, his other shoulder is fractured, and he has air pockets in his lungs. Forcing him to be airlifted to OLOL and stay in the hospital for a few nights.

“I just have a laceration on my right thumb that’s it,” said Jah’leel a St. Amant High student.

Jah’leel’s mom was in shock when she got the call about the boys accident, and could not believe they made it out alive.

“It definitely could’ve been a whole lot worse. And that’s what I kept saying. I just said thank you Father, thank you Father. Because I don’t know what I would’ve did if my boys weren’t here. That’s my life right there,” said Libra Ester Smith.

When he found out about the news, St. Amant High head basketball coach Travis Uzee rushed to the hospital to see how his players were doing.

“I mean, I don’t know how they walked away from that. But that relief that they were okay, and then the idea that they were coming back to play basketball, I don’t think that was necessarily on our mind at the time,” said Coach Uzee.

Coach Uzee says the two players are good kids and he’s devastated this accident happened.

“And to see that happen at the middle of their senior year, it’s a tough moment for them. So, it’s kind of that weird balance of being grateful that their still with you, but kind of being sad that they can’t you know live out their senior year the way they expected,” said Coach Uzee.

The guys say it’s the St. Amant High community that has helped them pull through this scary ordeal.

“It really do mean a lot for us, because I didn’t really think that we had that big of a support system to be honest, but I really do appreciate it. And I really do love everybody that checked up on us,” said Colby.

Coach Uzee is hopeful they can wind up playing some time this season. But Jah’leel is in much better shape to make a return to the court soon, rather than Colby.

The cousins have learned their lesson: Always wear a seatbelt and don’t speed.

