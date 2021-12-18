Opportunity available to help with tornado victim relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Springfield family is collecting donations to help families who lost everything due to the recent tornadoes.

Supplies will be hauled on Sunday, Dec. 19 to the Leachville fire department in Mississippi County, Ark., near where the tornado started. Anyone wishing to donate items to this tornado victim relief initiative can bring them to Springfield Townhall on Saturday, Dec. 18 until dark. People unable to make it during this time can call (225)290-6318 to arrange a drop-off of donations.

Items being accepted include clothing, water, shelf-stable food, baby food, diapers, adult diapers, hygiene items, and other supplies. Toys and gifts for children of any age will also be accepted.

“We are only one family, but together the state of Louisiana and our community is an amazing place, and we know this pain all too well,” said Millie Marie Tanner, who is helping with this effort.

