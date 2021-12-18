Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Opportunity available to help with tornado victim relief

Anyone wishing to donate items to this tornado victim relief initiative can bring them to...
Anyone wishing to donate items to this tornado victim relief initiative can bring them to Springfield Townhall on Saturday, Dec. 18 until dark.(Millie Marie Tanner)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Springfield family is collecting donations to help families who lost everything due to the recent tornadoes.

Supplies will be hauled on Sunday, Dec. 19 to the Leachville fire department in Mississippi County, Ark., near where the tornado started. Anyone wishing to donate items to this tornado victim relief initiative can bring them to Springfield Townhall on Saturday, Dec. 18 until dark. People unable to make it during this time can call (225)290-6318 to arrange a drop-off of donations.

Items being accepted include clothing, water, shelf-stable food, baby food, diapers, adult diapers, hygiene items, and other supplies. Toys and gifts for children of any age will also be accepted.

“We are only one family, but together the state of Louisiana and our community is an amazing place, and we know this pain all too well,” said Millie Marie Tanner, who is helping with this effort.

RELATED STORIES

APSO collecting toys to send to Kentucky

United Cajun Navy loads up supplies to take to Kentucky tornado victims

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

Latest News

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker
SOURCES: LSU LB coach Blake Baker not being retained by Brian Kelly
2 governor’s office staffers, cabinet member test positive for COVID-19; Edwards tests negative
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo
Judge Vanessa Harris
La. Supreme Court appoints first African American judge, Southern alum to replace Odinet in Lafayette City Court