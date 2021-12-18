Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Morning fog causes dozens of flight delays Saturday at Armstrong New Orleans airport

Morning fog draping New Orleans caused delays for dozens of flights Saturday (Dec. 18) at Louis...
Morning fog draping New Orleans caused delays for dozens of flights Saturday (Dec. 18) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense morning fog has caused delays for dozens of flights Saturday (Dec. 18) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The airport’s online flight status board shows the majority of the airport’s morning arriving and departing flights have been postponed and rescheduled because of the poor visibility. Passengers are urged to contact their individual airlines for the most up-to-date flight times.

The fog also caused a temporary closure of the southbound Causeway bridge connecting the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain to New Orleans metro area. The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission reported the closure at 8 a.m. with the placing of fog cones, but said the bridge was expected to reopen in about 15 minutes.

By 8:16 a.m., the southbound Causeway was reported open in the right lane only, with the speed limit reduced to 45 mph. Motorists were advised to expect delays because of the poor visibility.

The National Weather Service New Orleans canceled the morning’s Dense Fog Advisory at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo
Judge Vanessa Harris
La. Supreme Court appoints first African American judge, Southern alum to replace Odinet in Lafayette City Court
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 18
Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Fallout continues for Lafayette judge that was caught on video using racist slur