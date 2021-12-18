Morning fog causes dozens of flight delays Saturday at Armstrong New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense morning fog has caused delays for dozens of flights Saturday (Dec. 18) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The airport’s online flight status board shows the majority of the airport’s morning arriving and departing flights have been postponed and rescheduled because of the poor visibility. Passengers are urged to contact their individual airlines for the most up-to-date flight times.

The fog also caused a temporary closure of the southbound Causeway bridge connecting the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain to New Orleans metro area. The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission reported the closure at 8 a.m. with the placing of fog cones, but said the bridge was expected to reopen in about 15 minutes.

By 8:16 a.m., the southbound Causeway was reported open in the right lane only, with the speed limit reduced to 45 mph. Motorists were advised to expect delays because of the poor visibility.

The National Weather Service New Orleans canceled the morning’s Dense Fog Advisory at 10 a.m.

