Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JuVaughn ' Mr. Jumps’ Harrison becomes Tigers third to win The Bowerman

LSU Track & Field
LSU Track & Field athlete JuVaughn Harrison aka Mr. Jumps wins The Bowerman.
LSU Track & Field athlete JuVaughn Harrison aka Mr. Jumps wins The Bowerman.(LSU Track & Field Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU Track and Field’s JuVaughn Harrison, known as “Mr. Jumps” has had one of the most decorated careers for the Tigers as he capped it off by winning The Bowerman on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Bowerman is the highest award a track and field athlete can receive and Harrison became the first male athlete to win the award and the Tigers third to do so in school history. He joins Kimberlyn Duncan, who was the first Tiger to win it in 2012 and Sha’Carri Richardson who won it in 2019.

“I wouldn’t be where I would be without my support group,” Harrison said in his reception speech. “I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, the trainers, everyone who played a part in my season. Couldn’t have done it without them.”

During the 2021 season Harrison had one of the most impressive seasons in NCAA history winning four NCAA titles and helped lead the Tigers to the 2021 team Outdoor National Championship. Harrison also added three SEC titles and was 14-2 in 16 total events.

Harrison’s four NCAA titles this past season in the long jump and double jump is unprecedented. Not only did he take home the four titles he also led them to the 2021 team Outdoor National Championship.

Although The Bowerman doesn’t take into account what happens after the collegiate season, Harrison qualified for the Tokyo Olympics finishing fifth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama was also named 2021 USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Year (indoors & outdoors) and 2021 SEC Field Athlete of the Year (indoors & outdoors) earlier in the year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M
FILE - An interior view of Caesars Superdome is seen during an NFL football game between the...
Southern University Law Center hosting first-of-its-kind boot camp to push more Black students to become sports agents
Member of the LSU men's basketball team helps one young boy pick out some toys.
LSU men’s basketball goes Christmas shopping with Boys and Girls Club
Brian Kelly is introduced as the new head coach of the LSU football team at a press conference...
FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU