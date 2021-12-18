Red Bags
Hot Muffuletta Dip(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The muffuletta is an Italian sandwich created in the early 1900s. The sandwich originated when Italian merchants working in the markets of New Orleans placed a mixture of broken green and black olives, found on the bottom of olive barrels, on loaves of round Italian bread known as “muffs.” Over this mixture, they layered slices of ham, salami and Provolone cheese. The most famous of all muffuletta sandwiches are found at the historic Central Grocery on Decatur Street in New Orleans. Here we transformed this classic sandwich into a simple dip that is perfect for parties, gatherings and of course, tailgating!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup Italian olive salad, drained

1 cup diced salami

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced orange bell pepper

¼ cup chopped pepperoncini salad peppers

4 ounces Provolone cheese, diced

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

French bread crostini for serving

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine olive salad, salami, cream cheese, celery, peppers, Provolone and ¼ cup Parmesan, stirring to mix. Spread mixture into an oven-safe dish then top with remaining Parmesan. Bake 25–30 minutes or until cheese is hot and bubbly. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with French bread crostini.

