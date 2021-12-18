do not publish

Ask the Expert
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 17, but two members of his staff and a member of his cabinet tested positive, his office reported Saturday.

The governor’s office added the people who tested positive were close contacts of Edwards and the vaccinated patients are at home in isolation per guidance from the CDC and LDH.

The release did not indicate which variant of COVID they tested positive for.

