Southern University Law Center hosting first-of-its-kind boot camp to push more Black students to become sports agents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to create more diversity in the sports agent industry.

The Southern University Law Center, in partnership with Diverse Representation, are hosting its inaugural Sports Agent Bootcamp. The first-of-its-kind program will take place Feb. 4-5, 2022.

Organizers say there are simply not enough Black sports agents, but they believe this plan is the way to address the disparity.

“You talk about the NBA, you talk about the NFL, these are leagues dominated by black players,” said Jaia Thomas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Diverse Representation. “But when you look at people behind the scenes, the owners, the agents, the attorneys, they’re still dominated by white men. So, there’s still a lot of work to be done when it comes to diversifying the space behind the scenes, not just on the court or on the field.”

During the two-day immersive bootcamp, students will participate in several workshops led by an array of sports agents from across the country who will prepare attendees for careers as professional sports agents. Participants will hear from industry leaders at leading companies such as Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Vanguard Sports Group. Some of the topics that will be covered during the bootcamp include, “Recruiting and Managing Clients”, “Representing the Peak Professional Athlete”, and “Maintaining Integrity as an Agent.”

“I think for a long time some people argued that it was a lack of exposure. Some athletes would argue that they don’t know any black agents or black attorneys,” said Thomas.

Thomas said history was made in 2020 when more than half of the players selected in the first round of the NFL draft were represented by Black agents. She said that’s significant progress, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

Officials from Southern said this bootcamp will provide an experience you won’t get in a classroom.

“Teaching from a textbook is nice, but being able to hear from someone who has experience from someone that’s in the trenches that’s doing those duties day to day is very important , because you want to know what I can look forward to, what are the different tools that I need to make sure that I have in my arsenal so that once I graduate and once I get into the legal field and into these spaces that I know I can thrive,” said Jasmine Thomas, Director of External Affairs at the Southern University Law Center.

Thomas said they will go over a wide range of topics that they feel will give the program participants a competitive advantage.

“What are some good tips in terms of studying and passing the agent exam? How do you get clients? How do you market yourself? What do player agreements look like? What do endorsement and brand deals look like? “We’re really going to walk them through every single step to become an agent,” said Thomas.

The event is open to the public; however, it will require registration. Student early bird registration begins at $35 until January 16. General admission starts at $75.

