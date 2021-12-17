Salvation Army begins Angel Tree distributions in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There may not be snow this year, but at least there will be presents under the tree.

“People are just in a different place right now, where they are unable to, you know, we have families that have never ever comes to us this year and last year. They had to because of COVID, losing jobs and the economy the way it is. Prices of things just going up, they’re just not able to do it anymore,” explains Captain Julie Tekautz.

The Salvation Army angels are handing out gifts to families in need. This year in the Greater Baton Rouge area they are serving 1250 families.

The Salvation Army angels are handing out gifts to families in need. This year in the Greater Baton Rouge area they are serving 1250 families (wafb)

Just in the warehouse alone, on Greenwell Springs Road, there are more than 3,000 gifts for children and their families.

About a week and a half ago, the Salvation Army didn’t have enough presents for all of the children this year. It’s why they are thankful for volunteers like Sarah Hayden for stepping in.

“So, I saw the email come in through at work, we were doing an effort to adopt some Christmas angels. So, I wanted to do that. I picked a little girl named Sarah. She has the same name as me, she was 7 years old,” says Hayden.

Hayden is like many others, who got not only gifts her angel tree family, but clothes and food boxes to help those who didn’t know what they would do for Christmas this year.

“You can look around there are thousands of presents here to support thousands and thousands of families, which I think puts into perspective you know. There are a lot of families out there who need some support and help during the holiday season. So, the fact that we are able to provide that is just awesome,” adds Hayden.

However, miracles do happen around Christmas time. The Salvation Amry reached their goal, making sure every family got something.

Thanks to donations from you these families won’t have to worry about what’s under the tree this Christmas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.