Raising Cane’s River Center ice skating is back, what to bring, how to get tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If this Louisiana weather isn’t getting you into the Christmas spirit, ice skating down at Raising Cane’s River Center sure will.

From Friday, Dec. 17 until Jan. 3, you and your family can twirl around on the ice downtown.

Organizers said it will be a fun-filled holiday event for all ages and Ice Skating on the River will have 75-minute sessions.

Skating group lessons (covering basic skating skills) will be offered from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The lesson is a 20-minute instructor-led class with the remaining time devoted to practicing skills taught.

The dates are:

Saturday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 24

Sunday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 31

Skating lesson costs are $20 for one lesson, $50 for three lessons or $75 for five lessons.

Skaters enrolled in lessons can receive a $2 discount towards admission to the 10 a.m. Public Skating Session following the lesson.

To get additional information, please email rivercenterskatinglessons@gmail.com.

