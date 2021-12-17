One injured after crash involving 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was hurt in a car crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning.

According to an official with EMS, the accident happened on Scenic Highway near Blount Road Dec. 17.

One person has been taken to a hospital following the crash in serious condition, according to EMS.

