One injured after crash involving 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was hurt in a car crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning.

According to an official with EMS, the accident happened on Scenic Highway near Blount Road Dec. 17.

One person has been taken to a hospital following the crash in serious condition, according to EMS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

