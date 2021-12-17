Morning fog, rain likely on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the WAFB viewing area through 9 a.m. Allow a little extra drive time this morning, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

Otherwise, today shapes up to be similar to yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and highs near 80 degrees.

Dense fog could be an issue again on Saturday morning, with our focus then shifting to an approaching cold front during the day. A few showers will be possible through the morning, but best rain chances will likely hold off until later in the day. In fact, while the front will likely arrive by mid-afternoon, a good bit of the rain may actually fall in the wake of the frontal passage. Saturday stays on the mild side into the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, much cooler weather will begin to filter in by late Saturday as the front sinks into the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Sunday will have us reaching for jackets as morning temperatures in the upper 40s struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s. A good deal of cloud cover will likely linger into Sunday morning, but skies are expected to become partly cloudy into the afternoon, with highs only in the upper 50s.

An upper-air disturbance moving across the northern Gulf Coast will bring a return of scattered rains from Monday into the predawn hours of Tuesday. Christmas week starts out on a chilly note, with Monday’s highs only in the mid 50s. And the cool weather should stick around through at least Wednesday.

Unfortunately for our cold weather fans, it looks as though we’ll trend back toward warmer weather as Christmas approaches. The extended outlook currently shows highs in the low 70s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with no rain expected.

