Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hil)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.
EBR School Board presses for answers on Superintendent’s new dual enrollment plan
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement