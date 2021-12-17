Ask the Expert
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who is shown in a Santa photo at the Mall of Louisiana, in which the man appears to be holding a gun, has been apprehended on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said Friday.

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

One of the men also appears to be holding a weapon.

The photo was circulated on social media with some questioning mall management about their security measures.

”How in the world would you allow something like this to even take place in the middle of your mall,” one person who posted the photo to the mall’s Facebook page asked.

Gene Satern, the Senior General Manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said mall management is aware of the photograph. “The incident is currently under investigation with BRPD and I’m not allowed to release any information while under an active investigation.”

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.(BRPD)

Baton Rouge police say the man wanted on a warrant from Texas is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison until he can be extradited to that state on charges of aggravated assault as well as a parole violation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

