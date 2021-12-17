LSU men’s basketball goes Christmas shopping with Boys and Girls Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team spread some holiday cheer with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.

Coach Will Wade and members of the basketball team went Christmas shopping at the Baton Rouge Walmart on Burbank.

The event in 2020 was canceled due to COVID but this year it was back on as players and kids wandered through the aisles finding gifts for family members and themselves.

“It’s good for our players. It’s good for the community,” said LSU coach Will Wade. “The players get a lot of fun out of seeing the kids have a good time and seeing the kids get excited about what they get for themselves and for their families. It’s a fun experience for everybody all around.”

The LSU men's basketball team spread some Christmas cheer. (LSU Athletics)

The three afterschool club sites represented were Buchanan, University Terrace, and Magnolia Woods.

Wade has done this every year with the exception of last year every year he has been head coach Chattanooga, VCU, and LSU, following in the tradition of his coaching mentor.

“Oliver Purnell who I worked for, started this while I was at Clemson and I think just about everybody that worked for him does something like this,” Coach Wade said. “This is my ninth year as a head coach, this will be the eighth time we’ve done it … we couldn’t do it last year. It’s something that has been passed down to everybody who worked for Coach Purnell and it is certainly a fun event.”

LSU men's basketball team goes shopping with the Boys and Girls Club. (LSU Athletics)

After the shopping was complete players and kids dined at Fat Boys Pizza across the street from Tiger Stadium.

Senior Darius Days has been a part of three shopping trips with the kids and had his route down to a science.

“Today was a great day,” the Raleigh, Florida native said. “We helped some kids get some Christmas gifts for them and their parents. It was a great activity for us. It was a great change from basketball to take care of the kids. It was a great event, nothing but team bonding. My kid got some ice cream, some chips, some gaming stuff. Watching the way he moved around the store, he looked very happy. It’s fun seeing the kids light up.”

Member of the LSU men's basketball team helps one young boy pick out some toys. (LSU Athletics)

The 10-0 nationally-ranked Tigers play in Bossier City on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Louisiana Tech before returning to Baton Rouge for a Dec. 22 game versus Lipscomb.

