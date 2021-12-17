Ask the Expert
LSU to award close to 1,900 degrees during fall commencement Dec. 17

(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The following information is from Louisiana State University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around 1,900 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s 306th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 17.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, but every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college. Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:

For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.

