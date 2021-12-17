LSU to award close to 1,900 degrees during fall commencement Dec. 17
The following information is from Louisiana State University.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around 1,900 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s 306th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 17.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, but every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college. Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:
- E. J. Ourso College of Business: 8:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center;
- College of Science: 9 a.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse;
- Manship School of Mass Communication: 9 a.m. in the Union Theatre;
- College of Music & Dramatic Arts: 9 a.m. in the Shaver Theatre;
- College of Engineering: 11:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center;
- School of Veterinary Medicine: noon in Room 1212-C, School of Veterinary Medicine;
- College of Art & Design: noon in the Union Theatre;
- College of Agriculture: 12:30 p.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse;
- College of Humanities & Social Sciences: 3 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center;
- College of the Coast & Environment: 3 p.m. in the Dalton Woods Auditorium, Energy, Coast & Environment Building;
- College of Human Sciences & Education: 6 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.
