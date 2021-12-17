Ask the Expert
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Fri., Dec. 17.

Payton was fully vaccinated and immediately isolated.

This is the second time since the onset of the pandemic that Payton has tested positive.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

