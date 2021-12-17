Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson has announced he will transfer to Texas A&M University.

Johnson made the announcement in a tweet Friday, Dec. 17.

Johnson’s younger brother, Jake, signed with the Aggies earlier this week.

Max Johnson started during all of LSU’s games during the 2021 season after Myles Brennan was sidelined.

