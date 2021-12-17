Ask the Expert
Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson has announced he will transfer to Texas A&M University.

Johnson made the announcement in a tweet Friday, Dec. 17.

Johnson’s younger brother, Jake, signed with the Aggies earlier this week.

Max Johnson started during all of LSU’s games during the 2021 season after Myles Brennan was sidelined.

RELATED: LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal

