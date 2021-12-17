EBR Schools, Arizona State University to host virtual town hall Dec. 17

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arizona State University Prep Digital will host a virtual town hall to provide students and families with details on the education process and how ASU Prep Digital will support EBR Virtual Academy.

The session will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at noon and 5:30 pm. Registration is required.

