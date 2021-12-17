Ask the Expert
EBR Schools, Arizona State University to host virtual town hall Dec. 17

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
East Baton Rouge Parish School System(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arizona State University Prep Digital will host a virtual town hall to provide students and families with details on the education process and how ASU Prep Digital will support EBR Virtual Academy.

The session will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at noon and 5:30 pm. Registration is required.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL TOWN HALL.

Click here to report a typo.

