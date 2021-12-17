EBR School Board presses for answers on Superintendent’s new dual enrollment plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of parents in Baton Rouge are either fully on board or totally opposed, to the Superintendent’s new ‘Pathways to Bright Futures’ plan.

It gives students the opportunity to earn college credits and workforce experience while they’re still in high school. On Thursday, Dec. 16 school board members wanted to get some of their questions answered about the plan.

RELATED: EBR School System plans to give incoming 9th graders more access to college credits and workforce experience starting next year

“I have a number of questions for you, Dr. Narcisse,” said Connie Bernard, EBR School Board member.

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members raised their concerns for more than an hour, about the superintendent’s new dual enrollment model.

“Define diploma track and non diploma track,” said Dawn Collins, EBR School Board Vice President.

“What does this look like in the elementary and middle school,” questioned Jill Dyason, EBR School Board member.

“Give this a chance, just a chance. And if it doesn’t work, let’s go back to the drawing board,” said Dadrius Lanus, EBR School Board member.

The main goal of this program is to give students access to college level courses and early workforce options while they’re still in high school.

“Kids will be provided about 4 courses in a year for taking dual enrollment courses, which are college courses. And those college courses will be taught with a college professor and a teacher,” said Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.

A pilot program has already been successful at Glen Oaks High School. 97% of students have already earned a college credit. But now the superintendent is expanding it to all high schools.

“For us, it’s about getting more options in our school district, not less,” said Dr. Narcisse.

But a lot of parents either still have questions or are just totally against the plan. One parent put up outside the central office on South Foster Drive. One said, ‘Minors need an education not workforce training.’

“If a parent wants to opt in and there are some children that want this, give it to those few. But don’t remove parental choice and force this upon all of us,” said Mary Juneau, a concerned EBR Schools parent.

There is one thing the superintendent wanted to clear up.

“We are offering AP. We’re offering AP and also offering dual enrollment, and we’re also offering up industry based certification. Another thing that we wanted to clarify is that we’re working with all our post-secondary schools. Most of our children when they graduate, they go to a college here. So do those credits count towards school. We’ve been working with our colleagues on the Board of Regents, we’re working with so many partners. We’ve been working on this plan for months before we released it. So we’re just kind of excited that we can push it forward, as we get to the next level of work,” said Narcisse.

This program will be implemented district-wide starting with freshman next fall. There will be more informational sessions for parents beginning in January.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.