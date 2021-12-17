‘Christmas for Kentucky’: APSO hosting toy drive for families impacted by deadly tornadoes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This time of year can be hard for a lot of families, especially those trying to recover after a natural disaster. That’s why the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is stepping in to lend a helping hand to families impacted by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky.
But, they need your help. Deputies with APSO are hosting a toy drive for families in need and will be collecting toys until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
According to a spokesman with APSO, deputies are planning to pack a trailer and drive to Kentucky to deliver the toys.
Anyone can drop off new, unwrapped toys at 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA 70737.
You can also bring toys to the WAG Center located at 1201 Maginnis Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346.
Monetary donations will be accepted as well, according to deputies.
