Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Christmas for Kentucky’: APSO hosting toy drive for families impacted by deadly tornadoes

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This time of year can be hard for a lot of families, especially those trying to recover after a natural disaster. That’s why the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is stepping in to lend a helping hand to families impacted by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

But, they need your help. Deputies with APSO are hosting a toy drive for families in need and will be collecting toys until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

According to a spokesman with APSO, deputies are planning to pack a trailer and drive to Kentucky to deliver the toys.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone can drop off new, unwrapped toys at 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA 70737.

You can also bring toys to the WAG Center located at 1201 Maginnis Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Monetary donations will be accepted as well, according to deputies.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 18.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

'Christmas for Kentucky' toy drive ends Saturday
'Christmas for Kentucky' toy drive ends Saturday
Ice skating is back at the Raising Cane's River Center
Ice skating is back at the Raising Cane's River Center
Member of the LSU men's basketball team helps one young boy pick out some toys.
LSU men’s basketball goes Christmas shopping with Boys and Girls Club
The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is...
Dog park in Baton Rouge reopening after closure for expansion; new park opening