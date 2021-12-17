At-home COVID tests for the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re traveling, going to a party, or seeing old family and friends, you might be concerned about getting other people sick.

At-home tests are available for people who need to know right away if they have COVID-19.

Baton Rouge General doctor Tony Johnson said many of these only tests for antigens, so they aren’t as sensitive to COVID as in-person tests.

“A molecular test or PCR test is a higher form which requires more testing and interrogation and typically takes a little bit longer so you don’t get the results right away,” Johnson said.

Pay attention to the fine print if you buy an at-home COVID test... some of them say you should take them only if you have COVID symptoms. Johnson said to make sure you read the instructions on your at-home test carefully so you do it right and get a more accurate result.

Some test results show up in as little as 15 minutes.

Even if you test negative if you are experiencing COVID symptoms, Johnson would recommend still following up with an in-person PCR or molecular test.

“Once they’re done with their test we ship them off to our lab, once the lab receives it the results will be available in 24 to 48 hours,” Tamara James at one PCR test site said.

Some airlines that require negative tests specifically ask for a PCR or molecular test.

“We have seen an increase of patients coming from around the area due to the holiday travel, they want to make sure they get those results in,” Jones said.

