Woman’s hospital announces top baby names of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital has seen a plethora of baby names within its four walls, some traditional, others unique.

Out of nearly 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2021, the most popular names were:

BOYS

Liam

James

Wyatt

Elijah

Luke

William

Hudson

Noah

Asher

Oliver

GIRLS

Ava

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Mia

Evelyn

Audrey

Caroline

Ellie

