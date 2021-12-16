Woman’s hospital announces top baby names of 2021
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital has seen a plethora of baby names within its four walls, some traditional, others unique.
Out of nearly 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2021, the most popular names were:
BOYS
- Liam
- James
- Wyatt
- Elijah
- Luke
- William
- Hudson
- Noah
- Asher
- Oliver
GIRLS
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Audrey
- Caroline
- Ellie
