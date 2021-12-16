Ask the Expert
Woman’s hospital announces top baby names of 2021

Source: Woman's Hospital
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital has seen a plethora of baby names within its four walls, some traditional, others unique.

Out of nearly 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2021, the most popular names were:

BOYS

  • Liam
  • James
  • Wyatt
  • Elijah
  • Luke
  • William
  • Hudson
  • Noah
  • Asher
  • Oliver

GIRLS

  • Ava
  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Emma
  • Amelia
  • Mia
  • Evelyn
  • Audrey
  • Caroline
  • Ellie

