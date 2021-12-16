Ask the Expert
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the U.S. Naples Support Activity site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire.” The lockdown was lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912GMT).

The military installation in the southern Italian city has a population of 2,000, and also includes a school and residential housing.

