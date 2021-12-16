Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who had entered the transfer portal, has decided to withdraw and suit up for the Tigers for one more season.

Brennan posted the following on social media on Thursday, Dec. 16:

According to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated, new head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Brennan about staying at LSU.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game...
All-American LSU CB Eli Ricks headed to Alabama
High School Football
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Capital Region athletes sign letters of intent
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LSU
No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State