Staying warm, a few showers possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather will continue to headline our forecast for the next couple of days, with our morning starts actually closer to where daytime highs should be, and afternoon highs not all that far from records in some areas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 16 (WAFB)

One change for both today and tomorrow is a slight chance of showers returning to the forecast, although rain chances will run no higher than 20%. High temperatures on both days will top out near 80 degrees, with a somewhat higher threat for fog returning tomorrow morning.

Into the weekend, our focus shifts to an approaching cold front. Rain is likely on Saturday, with the potential for a few t-storms in the mix. The good news is that no severe weather is expected and rain totals are expected to be manageable, generally coming in at less than an inch for most through Saturday.

And it now looks as though Sunday should stay mainly dry, but it won’t be the prettiest of days. Lingering clouds and much cooler temperatures can be expected, with highs only in the upper 50s.

Much cooler weather sticks around for Monday, with decent rain chances returning late in the day as an upper-air disturbance moves across the northern Gulf Coast. Any rain will likely end before daybreak on Tuesday, leaving us with dry conditions for the remainder of Christmas week. The extended forecast does show temperatures slowly moderating through next week, with highs potentially rebounding into the 70s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

