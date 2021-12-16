Ask the Expert
State slates vaccine requirement for some high school students

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The governor’s decision to require the COVID shot for older students will head to court.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced late afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 15 that he has filed a lawsuit claiming the governor’s move is unconstitutional.

The governor’s office said in response that they haven’t reviewed the full filing at this time, but the Louisiana Department of Health is within its legal authority to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule.

In the meantime, according to the health department, students 16 and up will need to have the COVID vaccine before they go to school starting in the fall.

There are about seven vaccinations students are required to get to attend Louisiana schools, and some will soon add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list.

According to LHD, students in the age groups fully approved by the FDA will be required to get the shot.

Right now, that’s students 16 and older.

Thomas Tortorich has a son about to enter high school and said he will be getting the vaccine.

“He’s fourteen right now so it’s definitely time, he’s about to go into high school, and possibly one of the high schools has got a lot of kids already in it so with all the variants I think it’s important,” said Tortorich.

As with all vaccines, parents have the option to request an exemption for their child for medical, religious, philosophical, or personal reasons, according to the health department.

They must submit a doctor’s note or parents’ note to their school.

Oschner doctor Aldo Russo said they recommend the vaccine because it prevents severe side effects from the virus.

“Our role as physicians is to counsel the parents, educate them, and provide access to the vaccine,” Russo said. “We don’t get into the exemptions discussions because that’s a personal decision between the parents.”

According to LDH, 18 kids in Louisiana have died from COVID-19, and 275 have contracted a side effect called multi-system inflammatory syndrome which causes inflammation in a child’s organs.

RELATED STORIES

La. attorney general files lawsuit against governor

