Secretary of Education Cardona stops by BR schools to asses current education gap caused by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas bells will be ringing soon enough, but first students are eager to hear the bells in the hall cuing their holiday break. However, school districts are already looking towards the next school year to close learning gaps for kids that struggled during the pandemic.

“So, even right now when we come back in January we are wanting to look at the data to review some of our beginning of the year student data and see where we need to be to try and come up with a roadmap to go from there,” says McKinley Middle Magnet School principal Dr. Tongelia Rowan.

President Biden’s Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is crossing through the Capital Region on a statewide school tour. He stopped by McKinley Magnet Middle School, one of the local schools reporting grades and test scores going down compared to pre-pandemic classes. East Baton Rouge Schools’ LEAP test scores went down 5%.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stops by Baton Rouge schools. (WAFB)

McKinley Magnet Middle School Counselor, Latasha Christophe, is also a mom. She says it has been hard for some students to transition back to the classroom.

“Like I said, we have students that we know like you should be an honor roll student and it’s not because you don’t know how to do the work, why aren’t you just doing the work. Some of it is that they have that learning loss and so it’s trying to catch them up, but you also have some kids it’s not that they can’t do it; it’s just because of their mental health…they don’t do the work,” says Christophe.

Parents like Christophe say getting more professional help to treat students like mental health issues during school is vital.

Students at Glen Oaks High School told Secretary Cardona they’d like more extracurricular activities and programs allowing them to connect more with teachers and their peers.

“Our students are telling us, literally telling us this is what they need, and it’s our job as educators as we reopen schools to really reimagine schools. To make sure we are kind of taking care of the whole child, not just their academics, but every need that they have,” says Cardona.

Secretary Cardona says they will be distributing the funds from the American Rescue Plan to school districts. The schools will be able to use those funds to make improvements. Cardona will be traveling to New Orleans tomorrow to hear the needs at other school districts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.