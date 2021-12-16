REPORT: LSU WR Trey Palmer enters the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A third LSU wide receiver has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as Kentwood’s Trey Palmer entered it on Thursday, Dec. 16 according to 247Sports Shea Dixon.

#LSU WR Trey Palmer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after 3 seasons in Baton Rouge.



The Tigers are down to nine WR's on the current roster, and one more signed this week in Landon Ibieta.https://t.co/jCh02xGGBy pic.twitter.com/6VsBZtG7Lq — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 16, 2021

Palmer, joins sophomore receiver Koy Moore who entered back in October and freshman Deion Smith who plans on entering the portal as well according to 247Sports Billy Embody.

The former Kentwood Kangaroo spent three seasons with the Tigers and saw majority of his playing time this past season. Palmer played in 11 games catching 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 18 returns for 115 yards this season.

For his career, Palmer played in 28 games with 41 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns, he also totaled 241 yards and a touchdown on seven kickoff returns, including a 93 yarder kickoff return in 2020 against South Carolina LSU’s first in Tiger Stadium since 1981.

