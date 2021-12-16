Pels shock Thunder on 61-footer at the buzzer; second in franchise history

OKLAHOMA CITY. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans shocked the Oklahoma City Thunder at the buzzer as Devonte Graham drained a 61-footer to win their ninth game of the season 113-110. It was also the Pels’ second buzzer-beater in franchise history with the first coming against the Thunder in 2015 from Anthony Davis.

AN ABSOLUTELY WILD ENDING IN OKC AS @Devonte4Graham BEATS THE BUZZER FROM THE DISTANCE!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3hAnghuAW — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it is the longest buzzer-beater over the last 25 years. This game was also the first game to have multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30 feet or more inside five seconds of a game in the last 25 seasons.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Devonte' Graham made a 61-footer at the buzzer to win the game.



That is the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 16, 2021

And one more from @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the first game over the last 25 seasons to feature multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30+ feet inside the 5 seconds of a game. https://t.co/21uVKpQ3Z0 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 16, 2021

Before Graham’s buzzer-beater, the Thunder had just tied the game at 110 on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left. Former Duke Blue Devil star Brandon Ingram led the way with 34 points, shooting 11-for-21 from the field. Ingram also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists in the win.

The Pelicans will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 17 at home.

