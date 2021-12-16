Ask the Expert
Pels shock Thunder on 61-footer at the buzzer; second in franchise history

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning basket to end the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans shocked the Oklahoma City Thunder at the buzzer as Devonte Graham drained a 61-footer to win their ninth game of the season 113-110. It was also the Pels’ second buzzer-beater in franchise history with the first coming against the Thunder in 2015 from Anthony Davis.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it is the longest buzzer-beater over the last 25 years. This game was also the first game to have multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30 feet or more inside five seconds of a game in the last 25 seasons.

Before Graham’s buzzer-beater, the Thunder had just tied the game at 110 on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left. Former Duke Blue Devil star Brandon Ingram led the way with 34 points, shooting 11-for-21 from the field. Ingram also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists in the win.

The Pelicans will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 17 at home.

