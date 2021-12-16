Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball.
LSU Women's Basketball.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a season high in points for No. 22 LSU as they took down Alcorn State 100-36 in the Pete Maravich Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15. LSU improved to 8-1 on the season.

LSU winning streak is now at seven games with the win over Alcorn and it was the first time the Tigers hit the century mark since February 2010.

The Tigers were led by Khayla Pointer who 19 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from behind the arc. All 13 players scored in the victory with four players scoring double digits.

LSU shot 61.3% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc. They held the Lady Braves to 26.0% from the floor and 24.0% from three.

No. 22 LSU will take on Bradley on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon in the Pete Maravich Center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

Darius Days (4).
No. 19 LSU improves to 10-0 with 89-49 win over Demons
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU women’s basketball continues to move up in AP Top 25
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll
LSU Women's Basketball
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55