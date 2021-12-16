Lead detective takes stand on Day 3 of Robert Marks murder trial

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The lead detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department in the investigation of the 2016 murder of a pregnant school teacher took the stand on the third day of the trial of the man accused of killing her.

Marks, a former assistant principal at a Baton Rouge middle school, is accused of killing Lyntell Washington, 40, a pregnant teacher. Washington was found shot to death in Iberville Parish. She was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

At times, testimony was gruesome. Pictures of the crime scene showed Washington’s body, which was largely skeletal remains. District Attorney Tony Clayton also showed pictures of the skeleltal remains of Washington’s unborn child. When those images were shown several members of the jury were visually disgusted, covering their mouths.

At one point, the detective was asked by Clayton if anyone other than Marks could have killed Washington. The detective said no. Again, cell phone data is playing a large role in this case. According to testimony, Marks’s phone pinged off the same cell towers as Washington’s. There was testimony that Marks’s phone also pinged off the tower closest to where Washington’s body was found.

Marks’s defense attorney, Lionel Burns, has argued that’s all circumstantial and there is no evidence that Marks actually had his phone at the time. Burns has pressed the detective about why he didn’t interview the father of Washington’s 3-year-old daughter. It appears he is trying to paint doubt in the jury’s mind, implying that someone else could have pulled the trigger, killing Washington.

Clayton indicated he hoped to wrap his arguments Thursday. It’s unclear how long Burns will take on the defense’s arguments.

Marks is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, aggravated kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of a weapon (4 counts), and obstruction.

The jury must be unanimous for Marks to be convicted of murder.

